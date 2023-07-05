UK keen to enhance trade ties with Bangladesh: British minister

BSS
05 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:38 pm

UK keen to enhance trade ties with Bangladesh: British minister

The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh, and our trade with the country has grown significantly over the past year, he said

BSS
05 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:38 pm
UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston. Photo: Collected
UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston. Photo: Collected

Visiting British Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston has retreated his government's strong ambition to work with Bangladesh to achieve an enhanced trade and investment relationship.

"I look forward to working with the Government of Bangladesh on increasing mutual prosperity by addressing barriers to market access and trade," he said according to a press release issued by British High Commission in Dhaka.
 
The British minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
 
"The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh, and our trade with the country has grown significantly over the past year," he said on the occasion.

The British minister today held a series of meetings with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and state minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali.

The UK is committed to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that will create jobs and grow both economies, said the British High Commission.
 
The total trade in goods and services between the UK and Bangladesh reached a record £4.7 billion at the end of 2022.

Bangladeshi exporters now benefit from simpler and more generous Rules of Origin, which means that they are able to produce goods using components from many more countries and still export these with zero tariffs to the UK.

The UK has also offered to help Bangladesh realise its ambition of becoming the next aviation hub in South Asia.

