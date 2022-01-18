Yeakin Polymer out of production for 2 years but investors in the dark

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
18 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:50 pm

Yeakin Polymer out of production for 2 years but investors in the dark

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
18 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:50 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Yeakin Polymer has gone out of production for more than two years but the plastic bag manufacturer did not disclose it, keeping its shareholders in the dark about its latest status.

The company allegedly stopped production three years after it was listed on the capital market in 2016 owing to a decrease in demand for plastic bags in the market and a shortage in its working capital.  

Fames and R audited the company's accounts for three years from fiscal 2018-19 to fiscal 2020-21 but did not give any qualified opinion on its production, which is a violation of the securities law.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) believes general shareholders have been misguided by the audit reports, an official at the commission told The Business Standard.

The company did not even inform the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) about the production shutdown, he added.

However, the plastic bag manufacturer published earnings information regularly.

This correspondent tried to reach Yeakin Polymer's Chairman Quazi Anwarul Haque, Managing Director SM Akter Kabir and Company Secretary Akhtaruzzaman for their comments on the production shutdown but found their phone numbers switched off.

A BSEC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the commission had received a complaint that Yeakin Polymer was not in production and the company did not pay any dividends in fiscal 2020-21.

"Therefore, to protect the interests of investors, the commission will summon the board of the company and ask for an explanation. They will be investigated as well. In addition, the auditor will be brought under accountability," the official added.

A former official at Yeakin Polymer said the company was in a working capital crisis owing to default on Islami Bank's loans. As a result, it has not been able to continue production since 2019.

In the financial report for fiscal 2020-21, the company chairman said the government imposed an obligation to use jute bags instead of plastic, resulting in severe damage to the business of plastic bags.

In 2016, the company raised Tk20 crore by offloading 2 crore shares in the capital market to increase its production capacity.

In the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, the plastic bag manufacturer had shown 183% growth in revenue and 4.18% in profit during the previous five years till 2016.

In the year of listing, the company paid a 10% stock dividend to its shareholders.

Since then, its dividend has dropped steadily and it did not pay any dividend due to incurring losses in the last financial year.

Speculators are quite active on the DSE with the shares of Yeakin Polymer. In five months from April last year, its share price soared 104% without any reason and fell sharply during the following three months.

Again, the share price rose 40% in the last three months to close at Tk13.70 at the DSE on Tuesday.  

Since June last year, institutional investors have been selling shares of the company regularly. Institutional investors held a 14.01% stake in the company in June and it dropped to 11.30% in December.

Top News

Yeakin Polymer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

9h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

10h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

12h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

3h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

3h | Videos
Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

3h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant