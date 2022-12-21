Yeakin Polymer’s losses deepen in Sept quarter

Stocks

TBS Report 
21 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Yeakin Polymer’s losses deepen in Sept quarter

ts revenue also nosedived by 85% year-on-year in Q1

TBS Report 
21 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:48 pm
Yeakin Polymer’s losses deepen in Sept quarter

Yeakin Polymer Limited, the manufacturer of polypropylene woven bags that already incurred a loss in the last fiscal year, fell further deep into losses in the July to September quarter of the ongoing fiscal. 

In the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the company's loss amount stood at Tk2.03 crore, which was Tk1.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue also nosedived by 85% year-on-year and stood at Tk46.58 lakh in the September quarter of FY23. The amount was Tk3.06 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The company said its production and sales dropped owing to the pandemic blow, Russia-Ukraine war, and a shortfall in working capital.

And, because of expensive raw materials, the company failed to meet the break-even point. 

In the fiscal 2021-22, Yeakin Polymer turned a loss of Tk4 crore, from a profit of Tk6 lakh in the previous year.

Thus, the company did not pay any dividend for FY22.

Yeakin Polymer started commercial operation in 2003, and got listed on the stock exchanges in 2016.

Its registered office is located at Satkhira in the industrial complex of Yeakin Group in the south-west region of Bangladesh.

Economy

Yeakin Polymer / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

10h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

10h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

9h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

58m | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

1h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

2h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

4h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide