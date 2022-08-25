United Power to amalgamate three subsidiaries to save costs

Stocks

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

United Power to amalgamate three subsidiaries to save costs

The firm owns 99% stake in each of United Anwara Power, United Energy, and United Jamalpur Power – which it acquired in recent years to boost revenue and profit

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:57 pm
United Power to amalgamate three subsidiaries to save costs

United Power Generation and Distributions Ltd (UPGDCL), a publicly traded power generation conglomerate, is going to amalgamate three of its four subsidiaries to improve efficiency, according to its filings with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The listed firm owns 99% stake in each of the subsidiaries – United Anwara Power Ltd, United Energy Ltd, United Jamalpur Power Ltd – which it acquired in recent years to boost revenue and profits.

The company would acquire the remaining 1% stake of the three subsidiaries from the minority shareholders at net asset value before bringing all their assets and liabilities under its direct control through dissolving the entities, said its officials.

UPGDCL Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid told The Business Standard, "The three subsidiaries will be under one legal entity after the amalgamation, which we expect will improve efficiency in terms of cost optimisation, taxation, and ensure better management synergy from single point."

Maintaining separate companies always involves some additional costs behind administration, accounting, and auditing.

The amalgamation scheme, already approved by the board of the company, is subject to the approvals from the High Court, shareholders, regulators, and creditors.

UPGDCL began its journey in 2008-09 as the only commercial independent power producer of the country. Unlike all other private-sector power producers, its two plants at the export processing zones of Dhaka and Chattogram can directly sell power to factories at a negotiated price, usually higher than what the national grid pays.

In 2015, the company was listed on the capital market and with the help of its debt-free and cash rich balance sheet, it emerged as the highest dividend paying local company in the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Later, responding to the call of its growth-seeking shareholders, the company began acquiring successful power projects owned and operated by its entrepreneurs.

Through acquiring a majority stake in six power plants in the last couple of years, the listed firm grew its total power generation capacity to 895MW, from the 158MW it began with, boosting UPGDCL's consolidated revenue to more than five times in five years.

However, since the new plants are not commercial ones like the first two, they did not proportionately boost the net profits, which instead nearly tripled.

Meanwhile, the debt-free company took over Tk706 crore of the debts of acquired plants in the fiscal year 2018-19. But a fast repayment nearly halved the total debt in two years, according to the company's 2020-21 annual report.

UPGDCL shares closed 2.65% higher at Tk240 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Top News

United Power Generation and Distribution Company Limited / subsidiaries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

13h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

12m | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

3h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

6h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation