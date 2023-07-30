Robi forms subsidiary for digital services, startup investments

Robi Axiata Ltd has incorporated a solely owned subsidiary company named r-ventures PLC to operate in the area of digital services that include OTT services, ticketing services and mobile value-added services, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The subsidiary firm would also invest in startup and digital ventures, the company said.

The second largest telecom operator in the country has posted Tk0.13 in earnings per share for the six months over January to June this year, which was Tk0.05 for the same period of last year.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk12.24 at the end of June.

Robi shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece, closed at the floor price of Tk30 on the DSE on Sunday.