Stocks plunge over selling pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:15 pm

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The indices of both stock exchanges plunged on Monday due to selling pressure as the investors' opted for profit-booking.

At the end of the session, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell over 7 points to settle at 6,332 points, while the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI plunged by 3 points to 18,681.

Among the shares traded today, only 72 advanced, 111 declined and 197 remained unchanged at the DSE.

DSE turnover crosses Tk500cr in first two hours

Meanwhile, the turnover value at the DSE stood at Tk1,174 crore.

Itraco Refueling today topped the turnover chart after the company recently said that it signed an agreement to transport gas from Bhola to Dhaka.

