DSE turnover crosses Tk500cr in first two hours

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 12:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) turnover crossed the Tk500 crore mark in the first two hours of Monday's session as investors were active in both the buying and selling sides. 

At the end of the first two hours till 12pm, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell over 2 points to 6,337 due to the investors profit booking sell pressure, but the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI rose by 6 points to 18,691.

At that time, out of the total scrips being traded, 88 advanced, 96 declined and 185 remained unchanged. 

