Stocks nosedive in second half today

Stocks

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 03:43 pm

Related News

Stocks nosedive in second half today

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 03:43 pm
Stocks nosedive in second half today

After hitting a new high on Sunday, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) could not hold onto the position by the end of today's session.

Stockbrokers on Monday observed aggressive profit booking moves by the investors, mainly after 1pm, that pushed the DSEX to settle at 7,327 points, which is 0.39% down from yesterday.

In the corresponding period, only 48 scrips gained at the DSE against 297 losers.

Daily turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk2,750 crore from Sunday's Tk2,439 crore. 

 

Top News

DSE / DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh Stock Market

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment