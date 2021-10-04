Stocks nosedive in second half today

After hitting a new high on Sunday, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) could not hold onto the position by the end of today's session.

Stockbrokers on Monday observed aggressive profit booking moves by the investors, mainly after 1pm, that pushed the DSEX to settle at 7,327 points, which is 0.39% down from yesterday.

In the corresponding period, only 48 scrips gained at the DSE against 297 losers.

Daily turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk2,750 crore from Sunday's Tk2,439 crore.