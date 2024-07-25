DSE chairman inspects trading system for proper management

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu conducted an on-site inspection of the DSE trading system to ensure its efficient management.

During the visit, he engaged in discussions with officials from various departments to assess overall security, uninterrupted trading operations, and data center functionalities, reads a press relase.

The DSE chairman emphasised the importance of proactive measures to prevent any disruptions to DSE's transaction activities, particularly during transitional periods.

He acknowledged the brokers and branch offices for their uninterrupted trading operations from 11am to 2pm after a three-day market closure.

He emphasised the importance of the DSE team's role in overcoming future challenges.

Among others, acting Managing Director Sawik Ahmed Shah, acting Chief Technical Officer Md Tariqul Islam, GM & Company Secretary Mohammad Asadur Rahman and other senior executives were present.