DSEX fell 88 points amid lower turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 12:40 pm

Related News

DSEX fell 88 points amid lower turnover

The stock market opened from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday following a three-day general holiday.  

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index fell by 88 points with lower turnover on Wednesday (24 July). 

The stock market opened from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday following a three-day general holiday.  

Turnover till 12pm stood at Tk63.10 crore. Most of the stocks traded at the bourse fell.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Till 12pm, 331 scrips witnessed price fall, 18 advanced and 18 remained unchanged.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos