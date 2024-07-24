DSEX fell 88 points amid lower turnover
The stock market opened from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday following a three-day general holiday.
DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index fell by 88 points with lower turnover on Wednesday (24 July).
Turnover till 12pm stood at Tk63.10 crore. Most of the stocks traded at the bourse fell.
Till 12pm, 331 scrips witnessed price fall, 18 advanced and 18 remained unchanged.