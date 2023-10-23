Start-ups assured of support in entering capital market

Stocks

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

Start-ups assured of support in entering capital market

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:23 pm
Start-ups assured of support in entering capital market

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed has assured start-up companies of all-out support in entering the country's capital market.

He made this commitment during a focus group discussion on "Bringing Bangladeshi Technology Startups to the Public Market," which was organised by the BSEC and Start-up Bangladesh Limited at the BSEC's Agargaon headquarters, according to a press release by the commission.

Start-up Bangladesh Limited is the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division.

Representatives of leading start-up companies, venture capital firms, and investment firms in the country were present in the meeting.

There has been a fruitful discussion on the financing of start-up companies through the capital market and various obstacles and possible solutions in that regard, according to the press release.

Regarding the exemption of the existing security law in bringing start-up companies to the capital market, Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said, "The commission will take necessary initiatives in making new rules."

He also talked about the formation of a committee with the commission, Start-up Bangladesh, Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and public-private stakeholders.

He suggested organising a start-up innovation fair so that it creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to express their ideas and get funding.

Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Start-up Bangladesh Limited, said, "Now is the time to give opportunities to start-up companies in Bangladesh and exploit the potential."

Therefore, he emphasised creating a business-supportive environment for start-up companies.

At the beginning of the discussion, Arif Khan, a board member of Start-up Bangladesh, highlighted the business environment of start-up companies and entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh

BSEC / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / start-ups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World