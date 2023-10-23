Start-ups assured of support in entering capital market

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed has assured start-up companies of all-out support in entering the country's capital market.

He made this commitment during a focus group discussion on "Bringing Bangladeshi Technology Startups to the Public Market," which was organised by the BSEC and Start-up Bangladesh Limited at the BSEC's Agargaon headquarters, according to a press release by the commission.

Start-up Bangladesh Limited is the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division.

Representatives of leading start-up companies, venture capital firms, and investment firms in the country were present in the meeting.

There has been a fruitful discussion on the financing of start-up companies through the capital market and various obstacles and possible solutions in that regard, according to the press release.

Regarding the exemption of the existing security law in bringing start-up companies to the capital market, Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said, "The commission will take necessary initiatives in making new rules."

He also talked about the formation of a committee with the commission, Start-up Bangladesh, Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and public-private stakeholders.

He suggested organising a start-up innovation fair so that it creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to express their ideas and get funding.

Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Start-up Bangladesh Limited, said, "Now is the time to give opportunities to start-up companies in Bangladesh and exploit the potential."

Therefore, he emphasised creating a business-supportive environment for start-up companies.

At the beginning of the discussion, Arif Khan, a board member of Start-up Bangladesh, highlighted the business environment of start-up companies and entrepreneurs.