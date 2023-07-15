Regulator makes way for Best Holdings to apply for IPO

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
15 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

Regulator makes way for Best Holdings to apply for IPO

Salah Uddin Mahmud
15 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 08:43 pm
Regulator makes way for Best Holdings to apply for IPO

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has conditionally enabled Best Holdings Limited to apply for an initial public offering (IPO) by approving its paid-up capital that was raised through cash in over two years.

According to a clause of the Public Issue Rules 2015, a company cannot apply for an IPO if it raises paid-up capital through cash.

But recently, the BSEC has given Best Holdings an exemption from that clause, and now, the company can apply for an IPO.

In this regard, the company has to fulfil three conditions. One is to lock in all shares for three years, before issuing IPO shares; secondly, it cannot issue any share from 26 October 2022 until IPO; and lastly, it has to apply to the BSEC duly as per the public issue rules.

In June 2022, Best Holdings converted Agrani Bank's Tk125 crore investment in its bond into shares. And the company filed for its IPO in December of that year.

Best Holdings Limited's application to raise Tk350 crore from the stock market through an IPO was pending because of the company's non-compliance with related rules.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the commission has given an exemption conditionally which will be published under the gazette very soon.

The issue manager of the company will place the application by fulfilling conditions and complying with the public issue rules to the commission, he added.

Public issue rules do not allow increasing paid-up capital within two years before filing for an IPO.  

Engaged in the business of hotels and agro-based products, Best Holdings has established the Le Meridien Hotel in Dhaka, and also some agro-based projects in Noakhali and Bhaluka, Mymensingh. It is in the process of raising fresh funds to build a resort in Bhaluka.

ICB Capital Management and Shanta Equity Limited are issue managers for the company's IPO.

Top News

Best Holdings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country