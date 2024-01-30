Investors get 86 Best Holding shares against Tk10,000

Stocks

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:44 pm

Best Holdings Limited, owner of Le Maridian, has successfully allotted the initial public offering shares (IPO) to the investors on Tuesday.

The share allotment programme was completed at the Nikunj office of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Investors living in the country who applied for IPO shares of the company for Tk10,000 got 86 shares each. And non-resident Bangladeshi applicants got 101 shares for every Tk10,000 application.

The company's IPO shares were allotted on Tuesday.

The cut-off price of the company's shares is fixed at Tk35 under book building method. And for general investors, the selling price of each share in the IPO is fixed at Tk24.

