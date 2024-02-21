Shibli re-elected to int’l body of world’s securities regulators

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been re-elected vice-chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Established in 1983, the IOSCO – an international body of the world's securities regulators – develops, implements, and promotes adherence to internationally recognised standards for securities regulation.

Re-elected unopposed for the second time, Shibli will serve in this position for the 2024–26 term and will also represent Bangladesh on IOSCO's board, according to a BSEC press release.

He will take charge in May at an annual conference of the IOSCO, which is scheduled to be held in Greece.

The BSEC got the confirmation through an email by IOSCO General Secretary Martin Moloney, according to the press release issued on Tuesday, saying the country and its capital market will benefit from Bangladesh's position in the IOSCO.

He was earlier elected for the post for the 2022-24 tenure.

This was the first time Bangladesh has achieved such a position in an international organisation consisting of capital market regulatory agencies from all over the world.

The APRC is one of four regional committees constituted by IOSCO to focus on regional issues relating to securities regulation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shigeru Ariizumi, vice minister for international affairs of the Financial Services Agency of Japan, is serving as chair of the APRC, according to the IOSCO website.

According to the release, the current number of members of IOSCO is 233.

The BSEC has been a member of IOSCO's highest standard 'A' category since 2013.