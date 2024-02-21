Shibli re-elected to int’l body of world’s securities regulators

Stocks

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Shibli re-elected to int’l body of world’s securities regulators

He will take charge in May at an annual conference of the IOSCO in Greece

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:49 pm
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been re-elected vice-chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Established in 1983, the IOSCO – an international body of the world's securities regulators – develops, implements, and promotes adherence to internationally recognised standards for securities regulation.

Re-elected unopposed for the second time, Shibli will serve in this position for the 2024–26 term and will also represent Bangladesh on IOSCO's board, according to a BSEC press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He will take charge in May at an annual conference of the IOSCO, which is scheduled to be held in Greece. 

The BSEC got the confirmation through an email by IOSCO General Secretary Martin Moloney, according to the press release issued on Tuesday, saying the country and its capital market will benefit from Bangladesh's position in the IOSCO.

He was earlier elected for the post for the 2022-24 tenure.

This was the first time Bangladesh has achieved such a position in an international organisation consisting of capital market regulatory agencies from all over the world.

The APRC is one of four regional committees constituted by IOSCO to focus on regional issues relating to securities regulation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shigeru Ariizumi, vice minister for international affairs of the Financial Services Agency of Japan, is serving as chair of the APRC, according to the IOSCO website.

According to the release, the current number of members of IOSCO is 233.

The BSEC has been a member of IOSCO's highest standard 'A' category since 2013.

Top News

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos