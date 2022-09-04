No decision on floor price yet: BSEC chairman

Stocks

04 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

No decision on floor price yet: BSEC chairman

Investors are advised to stay alert and not pay heed to rumours

04 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:47 pm
No decision on floor price yet: BSEC chairman

No decision has been taken on revoking the floor price established to prevent the collapse of the capital market, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam, after some investors started to sell shares to realise capital gains on a rumour that the floor price would be revoked.

"There have been rumours about cancelling the floor price, but the commission has not taken any decision on it yet. A group is trying to profit by spreading rumours, so I advise investors to stay alert and not pay heed to rumours," said Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam, currently abroad to attend a conference, to The Business Standard over the phone.

In July, the BSEC set a floor price to prevent the fall of share prices.

The letter issued on 28 July by the BSEC reads, "Opening price of any listed security shall be set at the average of the closing price of 28 July 2022 and closing price of immediately preceding four trading days and this average price calculated for each security shall be considered as the floor price and lowest limit of the circuit breaker."

In recent times, the Ukraine-Russia war, the global energy and commodity crisis, deteriorating exchange rate of currencies, as well as investigation findings regarding a large number of manipulated rallies in individual scrips over the mid-2020 to late-2021 period kept hurting investor confidence.

Due to rumours of the floor price mechanism being revoked, the price index rose at the beginning of yesterday, but fell by the end of the day due to sell-off pressures.

The commission imposed a similar floor pricing earlier on 19 March 2020 when the DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, was in free fall from its 4,000 mark due to Covid-19 fears.

Later, the regulator allowed post-record date adjustments to lower the floor and gradually lifted the floor price for some scrips and imposed a narrow bottom circuit breaker instead.

Finally, in June 2021, the floor pricing was completely withdrawn as the market had already shot up riding on a liquid money market and better than expected economic output during the pandemic.

Top News

Floor price / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

11h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

4h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman