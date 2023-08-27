MJL Bangladesh to buy 50 bigha land at Tk95cr

MJL Bangladesh PLC has announced that the company will buy an industrial plot at a cost of Tk95 crore in Narayanganj.

In a disclosure at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday (27 August), the company said it has conditionally signed an MOU with the seller to purchase an industrial plot of land measuring 50 Bigha.

The land is located at Shiddhirganj of Narayanganj, and the company is buying it for its future expansion.