Losses incurred by Hotel InterContinental's owner decreases in January-March

The losses incurred by Bangladesh Services Limited — the owner of InterContinental Dhaka — decreased by 97% in the January-March quarter of FY2023.

The company, in its financial statement filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), said the loss decreased in the corresponding period as the company gained higher income from its venture Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

However, the company's revenue from InterContinental is still low.

During the third quarter of FY2023, its loss per share stood at Tk0.07, which was Tk2.14 in the same period a year ago.

At the end of the first three quarters, its loss per share stood at Tk3.06, which was 60% lower than the same period in the previous fiscal year.