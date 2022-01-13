Listed firms need BSEC nod to appoint independent directors

Stocks

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

Listed firms need BSEC nod to appoint independent directors

The new directive will come into effect from 1 February

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:54 pm
Listed firms need BSEC nod to appoint independent directors

All listed companies, from now on, will require prior approval from the securities regulator to appoint independent directors in their boards.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday, which will be effective from 1 February.

The regulator has also made the "Regulatory Submission Form for Independent Directors" available online, through which companies can seek approval before appointing an independent director.

Asked on the matter a BSEC official said, "According to the Corporate Governance Code-2018, to appoint an independent director, it is obligatory to take approval from the board of directors and the shareholders at the annual general meeting. The code does not mention the need to take approval from the commission. However, the bank company law requires the company to file approval from the BSEC to appoint an independent director."  

Considering the overall situation, the decision to take the BSEC's approval was made compulsory for all listed companies, added the official.

Sources at the BSEC said, independent directors are appointed to safeguard the interest of the shareholders but the regulator has received complaints that many independent directors are not performing their duties properly. Therefore, their appointment from now on will be cleared through the commission.

According to the Corporate Governance Code-2018, at least one-fifth of the total number of directors in the listed company's board shall be independent directors.  They can hold less than 1% shares of the company. Business leaders, corporate top officials, university teachers, high court lawyers, and chartered accountants and secretaries can play roles as independent directors.

Bangladesh / Top News

Listed Firms / BSEC / BSEC approval / Independent Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

5h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

7h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

10h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

30m | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

30m | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

5h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike