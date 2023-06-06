International Leasing losses Tk8.05 per share

Stocks

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:24 pm

International Leasing losses Tk8.05 per share

International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, posted a consolidated per share loss of Tk8.05 in the calendar year 2022.

By the end of December 2022, the company did not recommend any dividend for their shareholders.

On Monday (5 June), the board of directors decided this in its board meeting.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk162.24 negative.

The company has fixed its annual general meeting on 17 July 2023, and the record date has also been fixed on 26 June 2023.

The share price of the company was stuck at the floor price of Tk5.60 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday (6 June)

International Leasing

Comments

