International Leasing holds 269th board meeting

19 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Financial Company International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organised its 269th board meeting on 19 October.

High Court Division appointed Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md. Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting at the company's head office in Dhaka. 

Independent Directors of the company Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, Learned Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retd), Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim BSP, SPP, BPMS, ndc, psc (Retd), Md Enamul Hasan, FCA, and its Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

On the same day, the 77th Audit Committee meeting of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, was held with the chair of Md Enamul Hasan, FCA.

In the 269th Board meeting, this year the company approved the 3rd quarter accounts and its earnings per share is declared 2.33. It is also noted that return on shareholder equities is 163.86.

Chairman of the company Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, said, "We have been able to reduce the amount of loss and conversion of liability into equity programmes. If we continue in this way and finish our targets, we can soon return to the confidence of the people and become as we were running as a profitable company since starting our journey in 1996."

During the period, the company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk3.03.

As of 30 September 2023, its net asset value per share stood at Tk165.27.

International Leasing

