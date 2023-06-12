Indices plunge over selling pressure

Indices of both stock exchanges dropped on Monday as investors offloaded their holdings over the fear of regulatory interference.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 30 points to close at 6,310 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange's all-share price index CASPI lost over 92 points to settle at 18,650.

During the session, only 32 scrips advanced, 143 declined and 181 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover of the DSE came down to Tk981 crore from the previous session.