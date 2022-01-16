Indices close flat amid volatility

Indices went up in the opening session on Sunday, but cautious investors' profit-booking pushed them down at the end.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased slightly by 2.4 points and closed at 7,020.

The rising Covid-19 cases prompted many investors to sell-off stocks to realise capital gains while few sector-specific stocks seemed to gain investors' attention ahead of the forthcoming earning declarations, said EBL Securities in their daily market commentary.

Most of the large-cap scrips faced corrections following their recent sharp gains. Small-cap stocks dominated the gainers' list on Sunday.

Selective indices in both the bourses slipped while the broad indices stayed afloat.

DS30, the blue-chip index of the premier bourse, closed 0.68% lower at 2,598.

The gaining scrips kept a large number of investors active in trading and daily turnover in the DSE increased 21.2% to Tk1,507 crore on the first trading day of the week.

Textile stocks contributed a maximum of 15% of the DSE daily turnover. Fuel-power and engineering stocks followed with 11% and 8.7% contribution respectively.

Most stocks closed in green territory. Out of 383 issues traded, 182 advanced, 151 declined, and 50 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Travel and leisure, and ceramic sectors gained by more than 6% on Sunday while the services and real estate sector's market capitalisation increased 3.4%.

Miscellaneous, telecommunication, and mutual fund sectors' market capitalisations decreased most, not surpassing 1.7%.

Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) broad index CSCX inched up 0.09% up to 12,354, while the blue-chip index CSE30 suffered 0.36% fall.

Daily turnover in the port city bourse slightly increased to Tk42.43 crore.