How volatile stock market squeezes LankaBangla Finance profits by 71%

Stocks

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

How volatile stock market squeezes LankaBangla Finance profits by 71%

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:09 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

LankaBangla Finance Limited – a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) – has suffered a 71% year-on-year slump in its profit for the July to September quarter of 2022 owing to stock market volatility.

The NBFI has blamed it mainly on a declining return from its stock investments and a decrease in its commission from various activities, exchange and brokerage income.

LankaBangla Finance's income from interest against lending – the core business of the company – also dropped by 9% in the three months through September compared to the same period a year ago.

In the first half of the year, a vibrant stock market boosted the profit of the company as its capital market subsidiaries logged a good income from the market.

But in the third quarter, the stock market passed through a volatile situation amid the Russia-Ukraine war, macroeconomic uncertainty, and power disruptions.

And the market volatility has eaten up the profit of LankaBangla.

According to its unaudited consolidated financials, the financial institution's total operating income has declined by 22% to Tk123.26 crore, and net profit dropped to Tk14.78 crore from Tk52.49 crore.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.28, which was Tk0.96 for the July-September quarter of 2021.

Its return from the stock market investments fell by 58.86% to Tk14.24 crore from Tk34.64 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The income of the company from the commission, exchange, and brokerage declined by 42% to Tk24.96 crore from Tk43.28 crore in the July-September of 2021.

The NBFI said its net operating cash flow per share has decreased as a cash outflow for loans disbursement, deposits settlement, and other liabilities settlement was higher compared to the previous year.

The net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk11.09 negative in the first nine months of this year, down from Tk2.83 in the January-September of 2021.

According to financials, in the first nine months of this year, its profit declined by 48% to Tk47.09 crore.

During the January-September period, its earnings from stock investments fell by 46% to Tk38.98 crore, and income from commission, exchange, and brokerage by 36.76% to Tk63.45 crore over the same period of the previous year.

LankaBangla, a joint venture financial institution between some local and Sri Lankan individuals and banks, began its journey in the late 1990s and it has been listed on local bourses since 2006.

Besides its capital market services wing, LankaBangla is also a leading player in the country's credit card market, and other retail financial services like personal loans, car loans and mortgage loans.

Top News

Stock Market / LankaBangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport