Grameenphone declares 125% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 07:45 pm

Related News

Grameenphone declares 125% cash dividend

Grameenphone will conduct the annual general meeting on 2 May and the record date is 29 February

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone, the country's largest mobile telecom operator, declared a 125% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2023 ended on 31 December.

The dividend declaration came at a board meeting held on Monday (5 February).

According to the financial statement, its earnings per share was Tk24.49 in 2023, which was 9.86% higher than the previous year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To approve the dividend and the financial statement, Grameenphone will conduct the annual general meeting on 2 May and the record date is 29 February. 

Top News

Grameenphone / dividend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

9h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

11h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

11h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

33m | Videos
2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

3h | Videos
Make it delicious Coconut Water Pudding at home

Make it delicious Coconut Water Pudding at home

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

7h | Videos