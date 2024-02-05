Grameenphone declares 125% cash dividend

Grameenphone, the country's largest mobile telecom operator, declared a 125% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2023 ended on 31 December.

The dividend declaration came at a board meeting held on Monday (5 February).

According to the financial statement, its earnings per share was Tk24.49 in 2023, which was 9.86% higher than the previous year.

To approve the dividend and the financial statement, Grameenphone will conduct the annual general meeting on 2 May and the record date is 29 February.