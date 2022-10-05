eGeneration recommends dividends for general shareholders only

eGeneration Limited – an IT consulting and software solutions company – has recommended a fiscal year 2021-22 cash dividend of 10%, only for its general shareholders.

Its sponsors and directors will not take any dividends for FY22.

As per the company's shareholding breakdown report, sponsors and directors hold 37.77% shares, institutions 32.87%, foreign investors 0.53%, and general shareholders have 28.83%.

To approve the dividend and financial report for FY22, the company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 27 December, and to identify shareholders entitled to dividends, it has set 15 November as the record date.

The company also paid a 10% cash dividend for fiscal 2020-21.

In FY22, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.43, a 2% increase from its EPS in the previous fiscal.

Net asset value per share was Tk21.67, and net operating cash flow per share, Tk2.09.

Its management has taken an aggressive approach to collecting its receivables, and a conservative approach in terms of payments, resulting in a year-on-year increase in its net operating cash flow, the company said in its financial report.

eGeneration started as a private limited company in November 2003 and began commercial operations the same year.

It raised Tk15 crore with an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.

In its IPO prospectus, the company declared it would spend Tk8 crore of the IPO funds to buy its own office, Tk3.4 crore to pay off high-interest loans, more than Tk1.76 crore to meet IPO expenses, and nearly Tk1.84 crore to develop a digital healthcare platform.

eGeneration shares on Tuesday, closed at Tk55.30 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.