eGeneration stands by the visually impaired

23 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
23 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

eGeneration PLC has provided a job appointment letter to a visually impaired individual, ensuring their support and commitment to standing by them. 

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) organised a 'Job Fair for the Visually Impaired' and discussion meeting followed by prayers session on the illustrious life and ideals of Bangabandhu on 20 March at the Securities Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to celebrate National Children's Day 2024 where five visually impaired individuals participated and secured employment.

In the presence of the chief guest Ahasanul Islam Titu, MP, State Minister, Ministry of Commerce; special guest Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President, Bangladesh Insurance Association; chairperson of the program Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and commissioners of BSEC, Shameem Ahsan, Founder and Managing Director of eGeneration PLC handed over the appointment letter to Amrin Nahar Rimi, one of the visually impaired individuals.

The Chief Guest of the event, Commerce Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu, MP, urged everyone to work together for the development of the country and to promote smart economy and financial markets on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day. He praised the initiative of BSEC for organising the 'Job Fair for the Visually Impaired' and congratulated the organisations who offered employment for the deserving candidates.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, in his welcome speech at the event, paid tribute to Bangabandhu on his birth anniversary during the month of independence. 

He also highlighted Bangabandhu's outstanding contribution to the banking sector, insurance sector and overall economic development in his speech. 

He expressed gratitude to the employing organisations for standing by the visually impaired and providing employment opportunities.

Shameem Ahsan, Founder and Managing Director of Generation PLC, said, "eGeneration has always been technologically engaged in initiatives that have a positive impact on the welfare of society and humanity. As part of that Fertilizer Recommendation Software for Farmers to increase production of crops, Development of Covid Dashboard for Prime Minister's Office during COVID, Virtual court system to ensure justice for all during COVID, HMIS Software for Healthcare Automation, E-Service Platform for Treatment and Education for specially abled children. It is part of our social duty to involve ourselves in today's great initiative for the visually impaired and underprivileged communities. We will always support such positive work in the future as well.

Apart from eGeneration, the other four organisations providing employment are Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, and Three-I Asset Management Company Limited.

