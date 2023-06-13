Eastern Bank's stock dividend credited by CDBL

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), on Tuesday (13 June), credited the bonus shares of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors.

The private sector lender had recommended a 25% dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022, consisting of 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock.

Eastern Bank Ltd recorded consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.77 during the year, showing an increase from Tk4.47 in 2021.

However, in the first quarter of 2023, the bank's consolidated EPS stood at Tk1, down from Tk1.11 compared to the same period of the previous year.

As of this morning, the share price of EBL on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk29.40.