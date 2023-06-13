Eastern Bank's stock dividend credited by CDBL

Stocks

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

Eastern Bank's stock dividend credited by CDBL

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 11:37 am
Logo of Eastern Bank Limited.
Logo of Eastern Bank Limited.

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), on Tuesday (13 June), credited the bonus shares of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors.

The private sector lender had recommended a 25% dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022, consisting of 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock.

Eastern Bank Ltd recorded consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.77 during the year, showing an increase from Tk4.47 in 2021.

However, in the first quarter of 2023, the bank's consolidated EPS stood at Tk1, down from Tk1.11 compared to the same period of the previous year.

As of this morning, the share price of EBL on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk29.40.

Top News

EBL / stocks / share market / DSE / Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

18h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

1d | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

17h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA