DSEX plummets with one-month high turnover

DSEX, the benchmark index at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted on Monday (10 July) owing to shares sell-off for profit booking.

Meanwhile, the turnover at DSE crossed Tk1,000 crore, which is the highest since 6 June.

On the day, DSEX declined by 13 points to settle at 6325 points and the turnover value stood at Tk1,084 crore.

A month ago on 6 June, the turnover at DSE was Tk1,086 crore.

The blue-chip index DS30 increased by 2 points to settle at 2,190 points.

The Shariah index fell by 3.62 points to settle at 1,374 points.

Out of traded stocks, 37 advanced, 160 declined and 179 remained unchanged.

Central Pharmaceuticals was the top gainer with a 10% gain on each share and closed at Tk13.2 each followed by Keya Cosmetics by 6% to Tk7 each and Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa by 5.3% to Tk230.3 each.