DSE okays 6 back-office software vendors for brokerages

Stocks

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:20 pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has finalised and handed over certificates to six back-office software vendors who will provide software support to brokerage firms.

This way, the vendors will be under the stock exchange's supervision.

The bourse's key executives, including Managing Director ATM Tariquzzaman, Chief Operating Officer Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, and Chief Regulatory Officer Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed were present at the certificate giving ceremony that was held at the DSE Tower in the capital.

The six companies that were awarded the certificates are United Corporate Advisory Services Limited for their software named UBROKER, Orange Solutions Limited for ZAB-ERP, Cygnus Innovation Limited for XBROKER, LeadSoft Bangladesh Limited for CAPITA, LankaBangla Information System Limited for Next Generation Back Office (NGBO), and DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited for Smart DS Trading Platform.

ATM Tariquzzaman highlighted the need for good governance in the capital market. Acknowledging back-office software as a trusted source of records, he emphasised the commitment to ensuring accuracy and transparency in their operations.

Prior to this development, back-office software vendors operated without accountability or regulation. In response to this, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission mandated that exchanges take necessary actions for vendor enlistment.

