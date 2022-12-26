DSE allowed direct access to firms’ credit info for verification

Stocks

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

DSE allowed direct access to firms’ credit info for verification

A senior DSE official said getting access to the CIB will reduce time and complexity of the process

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
DSE allowed direct access to firms’ credit info for verification

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) can now verify the credit information of company sponsors and directors directly from the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) for listing companies in the Alternative Trading Board (ATB).

The Bangladesh Bank has recently sent a letter to the authorities concerned, allowing the country's premier bourse to use the CIB database directly for the ATB listing.

Previously, the DSE used to verify information about defaulters in the CIB through the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), which took a lot of time.

The DSE sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank in November to get access to the CIB database for verifying the loan status of individuals and institutions, said sources at the central bank.

In the letter, the DSE said it is necessary to ensure that the interested companies, sponsors or directors are not defaulters of any bank loan before listing them in the ATB. Therefore, the DSE sought the governor's approval to get access to the online CIB services as soon as possible. At the same time, the DSE will ensure that the information will be used only for listing purposes and its confidentiality will be maintained strictly.

A senior DSE official said getting access to the CIB will reduce time and complexity of the process.

The BSEC approved the ATB rules at the end of 2019. Recently, the DSE allowed LankaBangla Securities to be traded at the ATB.

Besides, there are a number of bonds and companies in the pipeline for being listed on the platform.

The ATB will be launched by the beginning of 2023, the DSE sources said.

Top News

DSE / ATB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

10h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

1h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

2h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

5h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction