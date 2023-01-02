Dhaka bourse to launch alternative trading board amid liquidity crunch

Stocks

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:27 pm

Related News

Dhaka bourse to launch alternative trading board amid liquidity crunch

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:27 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will launch an alternative trading board (ATB) to facilitate share transactions of non-listed firms at a time when the country's stock market is going through a massive liquidity crunch amid a lack of investor confidence.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), will inaugurate the trading board on 4 January at the country's premier bourse.

A DSE official said trading on ATB will start by offloading shares of LankaBangla Securities.

The BSEC chairman said the brokerage firm has to offload at least 10% of its stake within the first 30 days of its trading debut.

Giving reasons for preferring ATB, LankaBangla Securities Chief Executive Officer Khandoker Saffat Reza had earlier told TBS, "We do not need capital now. Instead, price discovery of our shares, and liquidity – the ease of buying and selling – are important for our existing shareholders."

According to market participants, ATB is being launched at a time when the stock market faces a slowdown. The BSEC has prevented the share price from falling by placing a floor price on the DSE's main trading platform. There is also a drought in transactions. Turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange's main market fell to a 30-month low on Monday, while the key index DSEX fell to a five-month low.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange launched its SME Board for small-cap companies on 30 September 2021. Although there was not much response in the beginning, later there was a lot of manipulation with the shares listed on this market. So the share price of a small company like Yousuf Flour Mills rose from Tk26 to around Tk3,000 in a short span of time. The regulatory body and stock exchanges are blamed for this.

In addition, two separate platforms for listing and trading of bonds and government treasury bonds were launched this year, but they are still not very popular.

Seeking anonymity, a top official of a brokerage firm said that there is a lack of good governance in the stock market. Also, there is a lack of investor confidence. In this situation, there is the question of how investors can be protected in risky places like non-listed companies.

BSEC spokesperson and Executive Director Rezaul Karim said, "ATB is risky for average investors. So, if anyone wants to buy shares of any company from this board, they must first conduct research on it."

Mentioning that security, liquidity, and growth are most important for investment, ‍a brokerage firm's top official said it is better not to encourage small investors to invest in ATB securities.

"The reason is that the amount of risk in debt and equity securities listed on the ATB is much higher than the securities listed on the main board. And because of the high investment risk on this board, only large investors should be encouraged to invest here," he added. 

The DSE additionally announced, "To be on the ATB, securities must be in dematerialised form." That means electronic units of ATB scrips must be within the central depository system managed by Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd.

The DSE also said that funds cannot be raised through an IPO from ATB, as in the main market. Here ownership can be changed only through buy-sale of shares or units.

The BSEC approved the Alternative Trading Board Rules 2019 at the end of 2019. 

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Liquidity crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

11h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

13h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

12h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

1h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

3h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037