Dhaka Bank declares 6% cash, 6% stock dividend

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:59 pm

The declaration came at the 26th annual general meeting of the bank

Dhaka Bank Limited declared 6% cash and 6% stock dividend for the year of 2020.

The declaration came at the 26th annual general meeting of the bank on 29 June, read a press release. 

The meeting was held virtually as per the directives of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, presided over the meeting. 

The meeting was participated by Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Emranul Huq, Company Secretary of the bank Md Shahjahan Miah, Former Chairman of the bank Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Directors of the bank, and stakeholders among others.
 

