Syngenta Bangladesh and Dhaka Bank join hands to empower CENTRIGO™ Growers

Syngenta farmers are the center of everything we do, and to further this commitment, CENTRIGO™ and Dhaka Bank Limited have united hands to launch a successful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme jointly, aimed at benefitting growers across the country. The collaboration entails the distribution of free agricultural inputs to support the growers.

With the significant effort to support local farmers, a total of 14,000 CENTRIGO™ growers have received Syngenta seeds, agrochemicals, and fertilizers. Dhaka Bank Limited has generously funded this programme, further solidifying the partnership between the two organizations. The positive impact of this initiative has been truly remarkable in the local farming community. The growers have expressed their heartfelt thanks towards Syngenta and Dhaka Bank for their invaluable support. Both organizations are in discussion to explore more avenues to support farmers across the country in the upcoming months.

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited and Dhaka Bank are making a significant contribution to accelerating sustainable agriculture. This CSR initiative highlights the commitment of both organizations to support the local farming communities.

Recently, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited launched CENTRIGO™, a farmer-centric ecosystem center that provides end-to-end solutions including inputs, financing, Insurance, other complementary services, and better market access to improve farmers' productivity and profitability, thereby promoting sustainable food production and creating value for partners and consumers.

Syngenta and Dhaka Bank signed an MoU on 22 June 2023, to support agricultural development and sustainable farming practices in Bangladesh, resulting in a successful joint CSR programme.