Dhaka Bank PLC arranged financial closure of Tk5,000 million for Ananta Real Estate Limited

A "Financial Closure Ceremony" of the Syndicated Term Facility of BDT 5,000 million for Ananta Real Estate Limited was held recently at a hotel in the capital.

The project named 'Ananata Terraces' will be the first-ever LEED Platinum Certified Gated Community under Residential Category in Bangladesh.

Spanning over 43 Bighas of land at 100-ft Madani Avenue, this will be a Luxury Branded Residential Apartments for which they have engaged many globally reputed consultants.

Dhaka Bank PLC is acting as the 'Lead Arranger' and 'Agent' of this transaction where Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, Bengal Commercial Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, NRB Bank Limited, Prime Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC and Social Islami Bank PLC are the participants.

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC; Sharif Zahir, managing director of Ananta Group & Ananta Real Estate Limited; Asif Zahir, deputy managing director of Ananta Group; Farman R Chowdhury, managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC; Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC; Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury, managing director & CEO (Current Charge) of NRB Bank Limited; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director of Mutual Trust Bank PLC; Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC; Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC; KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC and Md Towhid Hossain, EVP & head of investment risk management of Social Islami Bank PLC along with other senior officials of the respective organisations were also present in the program.