Dhaka Bank PLC arranged financial closure of Tk5,000 million for Ananta Real Estate Limited

Corporates

Press Release
17 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 02:21 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank PLC arranged financial closure of Tk5,000 million for Ananta Real Estate Limited

Press Release
17 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 02:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A "Financial Closure Ceremony" of the Syndicated Term Facility of BDT 5,000 million  for Ananta Real Estate Limited was held recently at a hotel in the capital. 

The project named 'Ananata Terraces' will be the first-ever LEED Platinum Certified Gated Community  under Residential Category in Bangladesh. 

Spanning over 43 Bighas of land at 100-ft  Madani Avenue, this will be a Luxury Branded Residential Apartments for which they have  engaged many globally reputed consultants. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka Bank PLC is acting as the 'Lead Arranger' and 'Agent' of this transaction where  Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, Bengal Commercial Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, NRB  Bank Limited, Prime Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC and Social  Islami Bank PLC are the participants. 

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC; Sharif Zahir, managing director of Ananta Group & Ananta Real Estate Limited; Asif Zahir, deputy managing  director of Ananta Group; Farman R Chowdhury, managing director of Al-Arafah Islami  Bank PLC; Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC; Md  Shakir Amin Chowdhury, managing director & CEO (Current Charge) of NRB Bank  Limited; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director of Mutual Trust  Bank PLC; Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC; Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC; KM Awlad  Hossain, deputy managing director of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC and Md Towhid  Hossain, EVP & head of investment risk management of Social Islami Bank PLC along with other senior officials of the respective organisations were also present in the program.

 

Dhaka Bank / Ananta Real Estate Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

14m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

59m | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos