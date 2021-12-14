BSEC approves EDGE AMC’s High Quality Income Fund

Stocks

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the draft prospectus of EDGE AMC High Quality Income Fund, a proposed open-end mutual fund, to maximise investors' annual income. 

The initial target of the fund will be Tk25 crore and 10% of the amount will be provided by the sponsor and asset manager EDGE AMC Ltd. The remaining amount will be sold to the public. 

Sandhani Life Insurance is the trustee of the fund and Brac Bank will be the custodian. 

The face value of the units of EDGE AMC High Quality Income Fund will be Tk10 each. 

