BSEC guidelines direct timely cash dividend notifications for investors

Stocks

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 09:52 pm

Related News

BSEC guidelines direct timely cash dividend notifications for investors

The capital market regulator directed the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange to ensure that listed companies adhere to these procedures

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 09:52 pm
Logo of BSEC/File photo
Logo of BSEC/File photo

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) introduced new guidelines today (4 November) to protect investors by streamlining cash dividend distribution and the issuance of "tax deduction at source certificates" for listed companies. 

The capital market regulator directed the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange to ensure that listed companies adhere to these procedures.

According to the guidelines, companies must distribute cash dividends and immediately notify investors about the tax deducted at source via SMS or email. This ensures that investors promptly receive details about their dividend distribution and tax deductions in their Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This initiative aims to increase transparency and accountability, making it easier for investors to manage tax information related to their investments and simplifying their income tax filing process.

But a company secretary from a listed firm, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted common issues during dividend disbursement. Problems such as incorrect email addresses, phone numbers, mailing addresses, routing numbers, and other outdated information often prevent some shareholders from receiving these notifications, while others receive them without issue.

Another challenge arises with margin account holders. Cash dividends for these accounts are typically sent to the brokerage house managing the account, meaning that brokerage firms – not the individual shareholders – receive the notifications. As a result, these shareholders may be left uninformed about their dividend payments.

Some companies have only notified stock exchanges and regulatory authorities about dividend payments without informing all shareholders directly. Some investors have complained that, despite companies' announcements, dividends were not always properly distributed, causing difficulties for shareholders in receiving their entitled cash dividends.

The new BSEC guidelines now require companies to notify shareholders directly once cash dividends are paid and tax deduction certificates are issued. 

This step aims to improve transparency and ensure that all shareholders receive timely updates, allowing them to accurately track their dividend receipts.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSEC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

1h | Videos
Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos
Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

3h | Videos