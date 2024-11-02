BSEC to form committee for next day stock settlement

Stocks

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

BSEC to form committee for next day stock settlement

BSEC officials said the committee would soon be formed and start its work

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:37 pm
Logo of BSEC/File photo
Logo of BSEC/File photo

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to form a committee to investigate ways to enable stocks to be sold in the immediate session following their purchase.

The decision was taken at a meeting with stakeholders today (2 November).

According to a BSEC statement, the committee will include representatives of the two stock exchanges, stock brokers, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, the Bangladesh Bank and other relevant institutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting discussed how a shortened stock transaction settlement cycle could bring convenience for investors and market entities, the pros and cons alongside its market impacts.

BSEC officials said the committee would soon be formed and start its work.

Currently, investors in Bangladesh must wait at least one day after purchasing a stock before selling it, unless it is a 'Z category' stock. A shortened settlement cycle is expected to enhance market liquidity by attracting more buyers and sellers.
 

Top News

BSEC / committee / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

19m | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

23h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

2h | Videos
Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

4h | Videos
Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

4h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

5h | Videos