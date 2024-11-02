BSEC to form committee for next day stock settlement

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to form a committee to investigate ways to enable stocks to be sold in the immediate session following their purchase.

The decision was taken at a meeting with stakeholders today (2 November).

According to a BSEC statement, the committee will include representatives of the two stock exchanges, stock brokers, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, the Bangladesh Bank and other relevant institutions.

The meeting discussed how a shortened stock transaction settlement cycle could bring convenience for investors and market entities, the pros and cons alongside its market impacts.

BSEC officials said the committee would soon be formed and start its work.

Currently, investors in Bangladesh must wait at least one day after purchasing a stock before selling it, unless it is a 'Z category' stock. A shortened settlement cycle is expected to enhance market liquidity by attracting more buyers and sellers.

