BSEC cancels Mithun Knitting’s takeover by Chinese firm

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
29 October, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 12:21 am

Related News

BSEC cancels Mithun Knitting’s takeover by Chinese firm

In separate letters sent last week to both parties involved, the commission cited a lack of progress on the takeover process and denied a request for a time extension

Salah Uddin Mahmud
29 October, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 12:21 am
Logo of BSEC/File photo
Logo of BSEC/File photo

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has cancelled its approval for the takeover of Toyo Knitex (CEPZ) Limited, formerly known as Mithun Knitting and Dyeing Limited, by Destination Express International DEX-1 Limited, a China-based courier service provider.

In separate letters sent last week to both parties involved, the commission cited a lack of progress on the takeover process and denied a request for a time extension. As a result, if the company still wishes to proceed with the takeover, it will now need to submit a fresh application for approval.

Following the expiration of the original deadline in early August, the company applied in September to the BSEC for an extension to complete the takeover. At the time of initial approval in May this year, the company's share price was Tk32.7, but it has since declined, closing at Tk10.3 on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A BSEC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard the company failed to meet any of the conditions set by the regulator when the takeover was initially approved. Consequently, the BSEC decided not to consider the company's request for an extension.

The company had cited political unrest in the country as a reason for the delay and requested an extension until 30 November to complete the process, but the BSEC declined this request.

In June this year, Destination Express International DEX-1 Limited received BSEC's approval to take over Mithun Knitting. This approval aimed to protect investor interests and resume business operations.

DEX-1 Limited is well-known for its courier services within China, particularly in the garment industry, and has a strategic partnership with a globally renowned logistics conglomerate.

As per the initial approval, 5,449,058 shares held by the late Md Mozammel Haque, through his legal heirs and others, were to be transferred to Destination Express International DEX-1 Limited according to the share purchase agreement.

The legal heirs include Rabeya Khatun, Md Rafiqul Haque, Md Mahbub-Ul-Haque, Md Atikul Haque, Md Rabiul Haque, Syeda Hasina Haque, Mahbuba Haque, Mahmuda Haque, Mahfuza Haque, and Monsura Haque.

The commission also set conditions for the takeover approval. The sponsors and directors must collectively hold a minimum of 30% of the company's paid-up capital at all times. The company is required to establish a board of directors that incorporates new shareholders holding 2% each or more of the shares.

Additionally, shares held by directors and shareholders would be locked in for an additional three years in a block module. Under securities laws, these shares cannot be used as collateral or a mortgage for any loans from financial institutions.

The share transfer settlement must be processed through a banking channel, with the buyers and sellers required to submit a compliance report to the commission within seven days of the transfer's execution. The proceeds are to execute the transfer within 30 days from the issuance of the letter.

Mithun Knitting's factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) has been non-operational since September 2019. Its lease was terminated by the zone authorities in February 2019 due to unpaid dues of nearly Tk20 crore owed to several institutions, including the BEPZA, after failing to meet safety reforms required by the Accord. Safety compliance failure led to blacklisting by foreign buyers, who subsequently stopped placing orders at the factory.

To recover some outstanding debts, including workers' wages, BEPZA auctioned off the factory's assets.

As of 31 May 2024, Mithun Knitting's sponsor directors hold a 17.20% stake, institutional investors 15.49%, foreign investors 0.16%, and general shareholders 67.15% of the shares.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSEC / Bangladesh / Mithun Knitting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

2h | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

5h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

6h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

6h | Videos