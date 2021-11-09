Bourses close higher after 7-day stock selloff

Stocks

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:12 pm

Related News

Bourses close higher after 7-day stock selloff

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:12 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Bargain hunting after a sharp fall for seven sessions helped Dhaka and Chattogram bourses closed higher on Tuesday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), settled 1% higher at 6,868 as 223 scrips advanced and 99 declined, while the prices of 54 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, demand for selective stocks helped blue-chip index DS30 and Sharia index DSES to gain more than the broad-based index DSES.

DSE registered Tk1,007 crore in daily turnover today, which was Tk1,075 crore on Monday.

However, confusion over market direction kept a large portion of investors conservative while trading as they passed the session with less participation.

In the Chittagong Stock Exchange, broad index CSCX gained 1.25%, while blue-chip index CSE30 gained 0.9% on Tuesday.

Turnover at the port city bourse dropped to Tk27.7 crore from Tk34.7 crore in the previous session.

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Dhaka Stock Exchange / CSE / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) / DSEX / DSES / Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat