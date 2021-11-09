Bourses close higher after 7-day stock selloff

Bargain hunting after a sharp fall for seven sessions helped Dhaka and Chattogram bourses closed higher on Tuesday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), settled 1% higher at 6,868 as 223 scrips advanced and 99 declined, while the prices of 54 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, demand for selective stocks helped blue-chip index DS30 and Sharia index DSES to gain more than the broad-based index DSES.

DSE registered Tk1,007 crore in daily turnover today, which was Tk1,075 crore on Monday.

However, confusion over market direction kept a large portion of investors conservative while trading as they passed the session with less participation.

In the Chittagong Stock Exchange, broad index CSCX gained 1.25%, while blue-chip index CSE30 gained 0.9% on Tuesday.

Turnover at the port city bourse dropped to Tk27.7 crore from Tk34.7 crore in the previous session.