Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.80% half-yearly interest

Stocks

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.80% half-yearly interest

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:27 pm
Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.80% half-yearly interest

Unitholders of Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna will get a 5.80% interest in the first half of its first year against a face value of Tk100.

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the trustee of the Sukuk, has recommended the half-yearly periodic payment from 23 December 2021 to 22 June 2022. Its trustee committee met on 2 June.

On 2 June, per Sukuk unit was trading at Tk87.50 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

As a result, the Sukuk unitholders will eventually receive interest at more than 13% annually if the trustee again recommends the same interest for the second half of the year, and it will be the highest among all saving products in the country.

To identify the Sukuk unitholders, the record date has been fixed for 22 June.

Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna is the first-ever asset-backed security by Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited.

The private entity Beximco had issued Tk3,000 crore – the first-ever private sector asset-backed Islamic securities – to invest in its solar and textile businesses.

The base rate of the Sukuk was set at 9%, which means investors will be getting a 9% secured annual return.

Investors can gradually convert their Sukuk units to Beximco shares over its five-year tenure, but they can only convert a maximum of 20% of the total in a year.

The Sukuk fund would be invested mainly in implementing solar projects of Teesta Solar Ltd and Korotoa Solar Ltd – both are subsidiaries of Beximco Ltd's subsidiary Beximco Power Company Ltd.

Its trading debut on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) was on 13 January 2022.

Beximco / Sukuk Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

3h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

5h | Panorama
Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

1d | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

28m | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

38m | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

58m | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%