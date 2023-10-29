Bashundhara Paper Mills declares 11% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 07:10 pm

Bashundhara Paper Mills holds over 10% of the paper market share and leads the tissue market Photo: Collected
Bashundhara Paper Mills holds over 10% of the paper market share and leads the tissue market Photo: Collected

Bashundhara Paper Mills, a concern of Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group that manufactures paper and different diversified tissue items, has recommended an 11% cash dividend to its shareholders for the 2022-23 fiscal year. 

In a meeting held on Monday (29 October), the board of directors approved the dividend for the shareholders. 

Earlier in the previous fiscal year, the company had paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders. 

According to its financials, despite a 17% growth in net revenue to Tk1,318 crore, its net profit declined by 10% to Tk45.50 crore. 

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.62, which was Tk2.92 in the previous fiscal year. 

The annual general meeting will be held on 20 December through the digital platform, and the record date has been fixed on 21 November.
 

