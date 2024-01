Fusion Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, one of the corporate directors of the company, has expressed its intention to sell 3,00,000 shares out of its holding of 1,97,87,992 shares of the company.

In a disclosure on the DSE, the corporate sponsor declared, that it will sell the shares at the prevailing market price (In the Public/Block Market) through Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) within the next 30 working days.