RMG exporters seek release of Tk4,000cr incentives before Eid to pay workers

RMG

Reyad Hossain
31 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:46 pm

Related News

RMG exporters seek release of Tk4,000cr incentives before Eid to pay workers

Garment owners claim that despite the new cost of production, most foreign buyers have not increased the price of garment products

Reyad Hossain
31 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:46 pm
For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar
For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Readymade garment entrepreneurs are concerned about potential unrest as they encounter difficulties in clearing wages and bonuses before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. This is because the government has not released funds, despite their pending cash incentives, amounting to nearly Tk4,000 crore, against exports.

The leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) met on Sunday with the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah regarding the issue and requested that an initiative be taken to release the funds immediately.

According to sources, the newly elected President of BGMEA SM Mannan Kochi, Director Rajiv Chowdhury, and BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem were present at the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the meeting, Mohammad Hatem told The Business Standard, "The exporters were entitled to Tk6,000 crore in cash incentives from the government. Of this, Tk2,000 crore was released last Thursday."

"We have requested the authorities release the remaining Tk4,000 crore before Eid," he said, adding that "there is a lot of trouble in various factories right now. It will be difficult for many factories to pay wages and allowances to their workers if the funds are not received before Eid."

'In that case, there may be labour unrest," he expressed his concerns.

However, the source of the meeting said no specific assurance has been received from the principal secretary regarding the release of the fund before Eid.

BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury told TBS, "We have brought up our existing issues with him. He told us that he would talk to the government authorities concerned regarding the matter."

Last week, the Industrial Police released a list of factories that may have problems paying wages and bonuses. According to the list, at least 416 factories may encounter issues with salaries and bonuses before Eid.

According to that list, the Bangladesh Textile Mill Association (BTMA) has 29 member factories, in addition to 171 member factories of BGMEA and 71 member factories of BKMEA. The rest of the factories belong to other sectors.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of labour unrest in some factories over salaries and bonuses in different parts of the country.

Rajiv Chowdhury said, "As you already know, 416 factories are in trouble over bonus payments. If the fund is not received before Eid, there is a risk of unrest in the factories."

According to sources in the finance ministry, they are unable to release the cash incentives, mainly due to a shortage of funds.

A senior official of the division concerned at the ministry told TBS on condition of anonymity, "Not only the RMG sector or exporters, but other sectors also have pending funds. Tk30,000 crore of the power sector is due. That is why we have to ration the release of money."

He added, "If we receive instructions from the division concerned, then we will implement them accordingly."

Currently, there are about 3,000 active export-oriented garment factories in the country. The new wages for this sector have been implemented since last December.

Garment owners claim that despite the new cost of production, most foreign buyers have not increased the price of garment products.

Top News

RMG / cash incentives / Eid bonus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

5h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

6h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

3h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

4h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

1h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

2h | Videos