Strengthened Bangladesh-US collaboration holds promising trade opportunities: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

Strengthened Bangladesh-US collaboration holds promising trade opportunities: BGMEA president

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 06:52 pm
Faruque Hassan at a programme organised by Cotton USA on 7 December in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Faruque Hassan at a programme organised by Cotton USA on 7 December in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the potential for increased trade benefits through enhanced collaboration between Bangladesh and the United States.

Among many avenues, cotton is a promising sector where opportunity is huge for both sides, he remarked while speaking at a program organised by Cotton USA on 7 December in Dhaka, said a press release.

The event, held in observance of Cotton Day, was also addressed by Peter D Haas, Ambassador of the USA to Bangladesh; Ali Arsalan, Cotton Council International (CCI) Representative for Bangladesh; William Bettendorf, regional director, CCI; Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Leigh Pell, LDC, and Joerg Bauersachs, head of Cotton USA Solutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his address, Faruque Hassan pointed to the potential for greater trade and investment cooperation with the United States.

He mentioned the positive impact of the recent removal of the mandatory double fumigation rule on US cotton imported by Bangladesh, stating that this development eases the import process, reducing time, hassles, and costs.

Faruque Hassan said if the US government permits duty-free access for garments made from US-imported cotton, it could further enhance trade relations.

It would encourage Bangladeshi garment exporters to use more cotton imported from the US for export.

This move, he said, would not only benefit Bangladeshi RMG exporters but also contribute to a win-win situation for US cotton growers, suppliers and apparel consumers as well.

Considering Bangladesh's position as the world's second-largest cotton-importing country, such collaborations hold strategic importance, he opined.

Faruque Hassan expressed optimism about the prospect of closer cooperation that would contribute to mutual economic growth and prosperity.

USA / Cotton / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS