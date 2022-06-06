RMG workers to get ‘cards’ to buy commodities at low price: Shajahan Khan

RMG

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:58 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former Shipping Minister and workers' leader Shajahan Khan has said the government is considering issuing cards through which garment workers can purchase essential commodities at lower prices. 

He spoke as the chief guest at a meeting of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment to discuss the issue of labour dissatisfaction in order to quell the agitation of garment workers in Mirpur and Uttara.

After the meeting on Monday (6 June), Shajahan Khan said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken into consideration the issuing of 'cards' among garment workers to help prevent their difficulties amidst the price rise of essential commodities.

"With this card, the workers will get the opportunity to purchase daily necessities at lower prices," he noted.

"State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian will take initiative in the shortest possible time to form a 'minimum wage board' to increase the wages of the workers, after she returns to the country," he announced.

"The factory will be open as usual from Tuesday," he said calling on the workers to go back to work. 

Regarding labour unrest in Mirpur and Uttara, he said workers can never vandalise institutions.

He alleged that such an occurrence must have been incited by third parties or any political party.

"BNP is trying to return to power by taking unfair advantage of the workers and such movements," he alleged.

Comments

Photos: Collected

