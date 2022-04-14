RMG workers in Ashulia protest for full wage, bonus before Eid

RMG

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 09:54 pm

Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation has staged a protest in Dhaka's Ashulia Thursday morning demanding full salary and bonus till April before Eid.

A human chain was formed in front of Ashulia's Sreepur bus stand in Ashulia under the banner of the organisation's Savar-Ashulia regional committee.

Some 100 workers of several factories, including central and regional leaders of the organisation, joined the demonstration.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian recently made a remark at the Jatiya Sangsad directing the owners to pay the salary of first 15 days of April.

The protesters expressed their contempt at the directive, saying due to rising commodity prices, they cannot properly celebrate the occasions with the little amount of money.

The workers said that in such a situation, it is beyond their comprehension how the employees will celebrate Eid with half the salary after completing their work this month.

At that time, the leaders of the organisation demanded payment of all the arrears and allowances of all workers before the 20th of Ramadan, the basic festival bonus and the full salary of April.

Arabindu Bepari Bindu, president of the central committee of the organisation, told TBS that this year, the workers are getting leave only if they work full month.

"So, it is illogical and inhumane to pay 15 days' salary this month before Eid," he added.

President of Savar-Ashulia Regional Committee of Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation Alal Mollah Awal, Acting President Safiqul Islam Newaz, Maruf Hossain, Pabitra Ebbar, Sajal Haldar, Kabir Hossain Monir, Khorshed Alam, Halim Mia, Shahjahan Mia, Shirina Khatun and others spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh

RMG Workers protest / Eid bonus of RMG workers

