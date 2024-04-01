RMG workers block road in Gazipur for arrears, Eid allowance

The workers of the readymade garment factory Keya Knit Composite Ltd in Gazipur have demonstrated for payment of their one month's due salaries, Eid-ul-Fitr allowance and annual earned leave.

The agitated workers blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road in Jarun area of Gazipur's Konabari around 6am, causing suffering for commuters.

Later, police members were deployed there to bring the situation under control.

Local sources said around 8,000 workers are employed in the factory. They are yet to get their salary for February and allowance for Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid is already around the corner. Our salaries and Eid bonus have not been paid yet. It remains uncertain if we will be able to celebrate Eid with our families," Mohibur Rahman, a worker of the factory, told The Business Standard.

He expressed doubts over the payment before the Eid vacation.

Dipak Chandra Majumder, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Zone Police-2, said the workers have been agitating since morning for their dues. Factory owners have not responded to the issue yet.

The situation in the area has been taken under control, he added.

Konabari police station Officer-in-Charge KM Ashraf Uddin said to solve the issue, discussions were going on between the protesting workers and factory owners.

However, Administrative Officer of the factory Md Sumon Mia could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts.