US condemns 'violence' against RMG workers in Bangladesh

The United States has condemned the recent 'violence' against garment workers in Bangladesh who are protesting for increasing the minimum wage.

"We condemn the recent violence against workers in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage, as well as the criminalization of legitimate worker and trade union activities," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular media briefing on Monday (20 November).

He also shared concern about the "ongoing repression" of workers and trade unions.

"Our principle, as we have stated before, is that government must ensure that workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation. And through our work in Bangladesh, and globally, we are firmly committed to advancing these fundamental human rights," Miller said.

When asked about the Secretary of the US Department of State Antony J Blinken's statement on sanctions, penalties, and visa restrictions for those who curtail workers' rights, Miller said, "The Secretary outlined how we engage with governments, workers, labour organisations, trade unions, civil society, and the private sector around the world to protect and promote respect for internationally recognized labour rights.

"We will continue to do that in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world," he added.

During Monday's regular briefing, Miller also reiterated the US stance on free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner when one of the reporters asked about the arrests of opposition leaders and the ruling party moving forward with the upcoming national polls.

"We will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure that outcome: free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," he added.

On 16 November, Blinken said those who threaten, intimidate, and attack union leaders, labour rights defenders and labour organisations will be held accountable.

During his speech at the Rollout of the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally, Blinken also said, "This is not simply a domestic issue; it is a matter of national security, a matter of foreign policy of the US."

The US has reiterated its call for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh many times as the country is heading for the next national election in a couple of months.

The topic of "free and fair" elections often comes up during the US State's press briefing and statements from US officials.

"I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone — all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society," US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters in a briefing in Washington on 1 November.

On 18 September, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya also reiterated the call of the United States for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during her meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, also said the same during a media briefing at the White House on 6 June.