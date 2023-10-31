RMG unrest intensifies: Workers clash with police over minimum wage

The ongoing unrest in the garment sector has intensified further, with an increasing number of workers from more factories joining the protest. This has heightened the risk of supply chain disruptions, according to industry insiders.

They also fear that if the unrest continues, buyers might consider moving to other countries.

Furthermore, apparel exporters are concerned that they may have to bear the burden of high air freight expenses to meet their delivery deadlines.

The demonstration, which started eight days ago with a demand to set the minimum wage at Tk23,000 per month, spread to a large number of factories in Gazipur, Chandra, Kashimpur, Ashulia, Kaliakair, Shafipur, and Mirpur areas on Tuesday.

The Minimum Wage Board for the RMG sector, which has already received proposals from the representatives of workers and entrepreneurs, is scheduled to hold its fifth meeting today to determine a new wage structure for workers.

PM on workers' rights

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that when the garment workers made their demands, the labour ministry formed a committee.

"The discussions are ongoing. By December, the minimum wage will be increased. They are now taking to the streets. How can you [workers] burn factories, which are your means of livelihood?"

"I am saddened by the news of death in the garments' unrest," the premier said during her press conference yesterday.

Reactions from entrepreneurs

In a conversation with The Business Standard, former BGMEA president Siddiqur Rahman stated that a vested group has been influencing an increasing number of workers to vandalise factories.

"This began at a time when orders for the next season were being placed, and we were in discussions to establish a minimum wage," he explained.

Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad expressed concerns over the impact of political unrest on buyers' product delivery schedules, particularly in the seasonal business where even a seven-day delay may necessitate discounts. He emphasised that the combination of worker unrest and ongoing political uncertainty could lead buyers to consider shifting their orders to other countries, potentially worsening the ongoing dollar crisis. He urged the wage board to expedite the declaration of the minimum wage, preferably before the first half of November.

Additionally, AK Azad mentioned that they have already held discussions with the home and commerce ministers to ensure the security of their factories. He noted that a number of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel have already been deployed, and this deployment is expected to increase in the coming days.

Former BTMA president Matin Chowdhury highlighted the severe disruption in the total supply chain, stating that packaging materials and accessories are not arriving on time, leading to delays in completing shipments.

He also mentioned that buyers are pressuring them to ship goods on time as per their commitments; otherwise, they may be forced to send goods via air freight to meet delivery deadlines.

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin explained that some factories had to resort to air freight to send goods that were originally scheduled to be shipped a week ago but were delayed due to the ongoing unrest.

Square Group Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury expressed concern that brand buyers were receiving negative messages, causing worry about the supply chain.

He described the situation as unfortunate, particularly when the wage board was in the process of setting a minimum wage, emphasising that such issues could be resolved through dialogue.

He also noted the broader challenges the industry is facing in the current global climate.

Workers, AL men and police clash at Mirpur

Clashes erupted between protesting RMG workers, Awami League activists, and police in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Tuesday morning.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Pallabi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan Feroz said RMG workers began their protest in the morning. However, a clash occurred when AL activists organised a rally to counter the BNP and its allies' blockade.

The police official also said in the clash, 15 buses, two markets, a bank branch, and two garment factories have been vandalised.

There were rumours circulating about casualties during the clash, but Shahidul Islam, DMP's assistant commissioner, denied these rumours, stating, "A few workers sustained minor injuries during the clash, but there have been no fatalities among the workers."

In Gazipur, workers took to the streets on Tuesday morning, leading to the police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin said about 250 factories had to close their production due to worker unrest in the Gazipur, Chandra, Kashimpur, Ashulia, Kaliakair, and Shafipur areas on Tuesday.

Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan, Inspector (Administration) of Gazipur District Traffic Police, informed TBS, "Thousands of workers gathered and vandalised two police boxes belonging to our district traffic police. All the furniture in both boxes was completely destroyed by the fires."

Md Alauddin, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service, said agitating workers had been setting fires at different locations, including the police box and the Walton showroom, since the morning. He added, "Our team promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished these fires."

In Kaliakair, workers allegedly set fire to two garment factories and four vehicles.