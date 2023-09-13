Mapped in Bangladesh appoints Advisory Board

Photo: Courtesy

Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB), Bangladesh's first export-oriented RMG factory repository, today announces the appointment of its Advisory Board.

The mapping platform, which provides accessible, verified, and objective census data about Bangladesh's apparel industry, has appointed a multi-stakeholder Board that represents a wide range of industry groups, including philanthropic funders, civil society organisations, academia, think tanks, worker's rights groups, industry associations and policy/government organisations. The Board will help to shape MiB's strategic direction as it looks to scale up its presence in Europe and increase its user base.

The full Board includes Miran Ali, BGMEA, Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, BKMEA, Nur M Amin Rasel, BGMEA, Naureen Chowdhury, Laudes Foundation, Dr Carla Dohmwirth, GIZ , Paul, Roeland, Clean Clothes Campaign, Delphine Williot, Fashion Revolution, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, The Centre for Policy Dialogue, Abu-Syed Belal, EU Delegation, Babul Akhter, BGIWF, Professor Matin Saad Abdullah, PhD, BRAC University and Mapped in Bangladesh, and Afshana Choudhury, BRAC University and Mapped in Bangladesh.

Implemented by BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), MiB recently entered its second phase after initially focusing on building the product's technological capabilities. Showing data that represents the full scale of the supply chain, including supplier factories, MiB aims to improve overall supply chain visibility and will support European brands in complying with the European Union's new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) regulations, specifically the Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence (MHREDD).

